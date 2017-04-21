Hays doctor’s license to practice suspended

HAYS, Kan. (AP) – A state board has suspended a Hays doctor’s osteopathic license to practice medicine for at least six months.

The Salina Journal reports that the State Board of Healing Arts took the action Tuesday against Kirk Potter, a plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

An emergency order suspended his license in November when it was alleged he’d failed to practice with reasonable skill and safety. The suspension was lifted last month, with restrictions.

Potter’s attorney argued that the emergency suspension should be sufficient discipline. But the board found Potter hadn’t disputed allegations that he violated a 2015 consent order that stemmed from two DUI arrests and the loss of a camera containing patient photos.

Potter can request a judicial review or board reconsideration. He didn’t return a phone call from the paper.

