Former Dallas Cowboy Joseph Randle found guilty on 4 counts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A jury has found former Dallas Cowboy Joseph Randle guilty on one count of aggravated battery, criminal threat, aggravated burglary and possession of marijuana.

A mistrial was declared on count 1, count 2, and count 6 of criminal damage to property. Randle was found not guilty on count 4 of aggravated battery.

Count 1 – Mistrial aggravated battery

Count 2 – Mistrial aggravated battery

Count 3 – Guilty aggravated battery

Count 4 – Not guilty aggravated battery

Count 5 – Guilty criminal threat

Count 6 – Mistrial criminal damage property

Count 7 – Guilty possession marijuana

Count 8 – Guilty aggravated burglary

The case stems from an incident back in February 2016 from a fight at a party where more than a dozen people told police Randle got into an argument, and then he got into his car.

“At the end of the day, he was convicted of the most serious count, the aggravated burglary and at least one of the aggravated batteries for the allegation so that will play into our consideration of whether or not to retry, try the other counts again the hung counts,” said Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett.

The rest of charges that were declared a mistrial are now pending will be brought back up on May 1 to see if the state wants to pursue those charges.

Sentencing for Randle is set for June.

