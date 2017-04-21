Five mowers, two pickups stolen from Wichita landscaping company

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers and Wichita police are looking for the suspects who burglarized Contour Landscaping in the 3600 block of North Topeka.

It happened back on April 8. The suspects forced entry into the business and stole two pickup trucks, both with the Contour Landscaping logo.

One is a white GMC Sierra; the other is a white Chevy Silverado, similar to the truck pictured. Also taken were two trailers. They were carrying five 72-inch riding lawn mowers. The loss is significant. The business would appreciate assistance in locating the stolen items.

If you have any information, we ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. You can also submit a tip from any PC or mobile browser by going to Crime Stoppers.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s