Five mowers, two pickups stolen from Wichita landscaping company

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Crime Stoppers and Wichita police are looking for the suspects who burglarized Contour Landscaping in the 3600 block of North Topeka.

It happened back on April 8. The suspects forced entry into the business and stole two pickup trucks, both with the Contour Landscaping logo.

One is a white GMC Sierra; the other is a white Chevy Silverado, similar to the truck pictured. Also taken were two trailers. They were carrying five 72-inch riding lawn mowers. The loss is significant. The business would appreciate assistance in locating the stolen items.

If you have any information, we ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111. You can also submit a tip from any PC or mobile browser by going to Crime Stoppers.

