Coffey county man used PlayStation to collect child porn

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Michael Stratton of Burlington, Kan., pleaded guilty to one count of receiving child pornography.

He admitted in his plea to using a Play Station 3 to chat about child pornography and to trade child pornography.

According to court documents, Sony monitors user activities on the Play Station Network. The network allows account holders to communicate in a way similar to text and emails. A user complained to Sony about Stratton, who was sending messages using the name Susan_14. Sony sent reports to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which identified child pornography that Stratton had downloaded. Sony also determined that Stratton had sent messages to other users including: “u want to see naked kids tonight,” and “Friend Request. Do you have child porn?”

Sentencing for Stratton is set for Aug. 7. The parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of five years in federal prison.