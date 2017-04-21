Chiefs begin 2017 season at Patriots; full schedule released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The National Football League announced on Thursday the regular season schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs 2017 season.

According to Kansas City Chiefs Public Relations, the Kansas City Chiefs will be featured in a league-high six primetime television games, the most in franchise history, including three at Arrowhead Stadium.

For the first time in franchise history, the club will participate in the NFL’s season-opening contest, a Thursday, Sept. 7 matchup against the reigning Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

2017 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Date | Opponent | Time | Network

Thursday, Sept. 7 | at New England Patriots | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Sept. 17 | Philadelphia Eagles | Noon | FOX

Sunday, Sept. 24 | at Los Angeles Chargers | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Monday, Oct. 2 | Washington Redskins | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, Oct. 8 | at Houston Texans* | 7:30 p.m. | NBC

Sunday, Oct. 15 | Pittsburgh Steelers* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Thursday, Oct. 19 | at Oakland Raiders | 7:25 p.m. | CBS/NFLN/Amazon

Monday, Oct. 30 | Denver Broncos | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, Nov. 5 | at Dallas Cowboys* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

Sunday, Nov. 12 | BYE WEEK

Sunday, Nov. 19 | at New York Giants* | Noon | CBS

Sunday, Nov. 26 | Buffalo Bills* | Noon | CBS

Sunday, Dec. 3 | at New York Jets* | Noon | CBS

Sunday, Dec. 10 | Oakland Raiders* | Noon | CBS

Saturday, Dec. 16 | Los Angeles Chargers | 7:30 p.m. | NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 24 | Miami Dolphins | Noon | CBS

Sunday, Dec. 31 | at Denver Broncos* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS

