Chiefs begin 2017 season at Patriots; full schedule released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The National Football League announced on Thursday the regular season schedule for the Kansas City Chiefs 2017 season.
According to Kansas City Chiefs Public Relations, the Kansas City Chiefs will be featured in a league-high six primetime television games, the most in franchise history, including three at Arrowhead Stadium.
For the first time in franchise history, the club will participate in the NFL’s season-opening contest, a Thursday, Sept. 7 matchup against the reigning Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.
2017 KANSAS CITY CHIEFS REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE
Date | Opponent | Time | Network
Thursday, Sept. 7 | at New England Patriots | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Sunday, Sept. 17 | Philadelphia Eagles | Noon | FOX
Sunday, Sept. 24 | at Los Angeles Chargers | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Monday, Oct. 2 | Washington Redskins | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, Oct. 8 | at Houston Texans* | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
Sunday, Oct. 15 | Pittsburgh Steelers* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Thursday, Oct. 19 | at Oakland Raiders | 7:25 p.m. | CBS/NFLN/Amazon
Monday, Oct. 30 | Denver Broncos | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Sunday, Nov. 5 | at Dallas Cowboys* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Sunday, Nov. 12 | BYE WEEK
Sunday, Nov. 19 | at New York Giants* | Noon | CBS
Sunday, Nov. 26 | Buffalo Bills* | Noon | CBS
Sunday, Dec. 3 | at New York Jets* | Noon | CBS
Sunday, Dec. 10 | Oakland Raiders* | Noon | CBS
Saturday, Dec. 16 | Los Angeles Chargers | 7:30 p.m. | NFLN
Sunday, Dec. 24 | Miami Dolphins | Noon | CBS
Sunday, Dec. 31 | at Denver Broncos* | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
