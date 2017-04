On a rainy, misty evening at Bishop Carroll high school, two of the premier girls soccer programs went at it on the pitch. Just a few minutes into the match, Hanleigh Allen blasted a shot from twenty-seven yards out for the goal, making things 1-0.

But then Washburn Rural started to get things going offensively, but the golden eagles defense held strong to keep things scoreless.

Ultimately, Washburn Rural took control in the second half, winning the match, 2-1.