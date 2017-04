It may not have been a win on the scorecard. But a 0-0 draw against rival Andover definitely felt like a win to Andover Central.

Ashtyn Brown made several key saves to keep the game scoreless for the Jaguars, who are now 6-1-2 on the season. The Jaguars have a nice mixture of senior leaders and young talent, and they’re excited about what they can accomplish moving forward!