Wichita police getting new uniforms

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Out with the tan and in with the navy blue. On Thursday, Wichita police announced that they will be switching to new uniforms.

The department said they will be rolling out the new blue uniforms over the next two years. They hope to complete the transition by March 31, 2019.

The department said a committee of patrol officers helped make the decision on the new uniforms.

“We started out with a blank slate. What uniforms are available nationwide? What are other departments doing? How did they transition?” said Capt. Brian White, Wichita Police Department. “Our initial part was to identify what uniforms officers might be interested in.”

Police said the uniforms provide a better fit, have better fabric options, and are offered at a better price.

