Tennessee teacher arrested after Amber Alert

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KSNW and WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Tad Cummins is under arrest and Elizabeth Thomas has been safely recovered.

The vehicle used by Tad Cummins was found in northern California late Wednesday night. It’s not yet known which city Cummins and Thomas were located.

Cummins, 55, is accused of kidnapping Thomas, 15, on March 13 in Columbia, Tennessee. They were captured on surveillance two days later at a Walmart in Oklahoma City.

Court papers filed recently in the girl’s disappearance say she was afraid of the teacher and thought she would face repercussions at school if she resisted him.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is expected to give additional details in a news conference Thursday afternoon at 3:00 p.m.

PHOTOS | AMBER Alert for Elizabeth Thomas

MEDIA: We are planning for an afternoon news conference. Details will be announced as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/Tw7IKNWZ38 — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

MEDIA: We will offer a news conference at TBI Headquarters in Nashville at 3PM Central. Gathering as many details as possible to share. — TBI (@TBInvestigation) April 20, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.