Student removed from Wichita NW High for having gun

WICHITA, Kan, (KSNW) – A student at Northwest High School was removed from campus Thursday for allegedly possessing a gun. The incident occurred before 4 p.m.

Parents of Northwest Students were sent a Parentlink Message from school officials letting them know of the incident, and that the gun was unloaded.

USD 259 spokesperson Susan Arensman said Thursday’s incident was not related to an incident on Tuesday where threats were made on social media.

The statement from Northwest officials said, “Today we had a student in possession of an unloaded bun at school. The discovery was an isolated incident and there were no threats made and no one was hurt.”

Arensman said the student with the weapon was taken into custody by the school resource officer.

Read the complete statement issued by the school below.

“Faculty and Staff – a parentlink message below was sent out today at 4 p.m. Today we had a student in possession of an unloaded gun at school. There were no threats made and this incident is not related to the social media threat on Tuesday. At no time was there any danger to staff or students. I realize this has been a tough week with these more severe incidents but I am proud that staff and students speak up and bring these concerns to the immediate attention to security and administration to keep everyone safe.” “Good Afternoon, Northwest Parents. The safety of our students and staff is a top priority here at Northwest. Today we had a student in possession of an unloaded gun at school. The discovery was an isolated incident and there were no threats made and no one was hurt. At no time was anyone in danger. Our SRO got involved and took the student into police custody. We followed all district safety protocols in this matter to ensure the safety of students and staff. “The situation was discovered because we had students and staff who brought concerns to our attention. Our students and staff know about ‘see something, say something’. I appreciate the trust our students and staff have to report concerns to administration and security to keep everyone safe. “Parents, please discuss with your child the far reaching and serious consequences of bringing inappropriate things to school. The Wichita Public Schools has a ‘Zero Tolerance’ policy in regards to weapons. Students and parents are required to sign off during enrollment about their understanding of this policy. We take these matters seriously and will not tolerate anything that could potentially harm students or put them in fear.”