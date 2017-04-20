Russell County jail inmate dies

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – A 63-year-old woman died Tuesday night at the Russell County Jail after her arrest earlier Tuesday on charges of criminal threat and disorderly conduct.

According to KSAL, at approximately 11:50 p.m., the woman was found unresponsive during a routine check by corrections staff.

Additional Russell County officers and EMS were contacted and responded to the jail.

The woman was transported by ambulance to Russell Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation was notified and an autopsy was performed. Results of the autopsy are pending.

The name of the inmate has not been released pending notification of family.

