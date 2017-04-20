Report: Birth rates decrease in Kansas

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health has released the 2016 Kansas Preliminary Birth report.

The report reveals there was a 2.2 percent decrease in births this year. The birth rate in Kansas is now 13.1 per 1,000 population.

The rate of teen births decreased by 11.1 percent from 2015.

The report is a preliminary analysis of these data as collected by the KDHE Bureau of Epidemiology and Public Health Informatics. The full report can be viewed online by clicking here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s