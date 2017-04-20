Report: Birth rates decrease in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Health has released the 2016 Kansas Preliminary Birth report.

The report reveals there was a 2.2 percent decrease in births this year. The birth rate in Kansas is now 13.1 per 1,000 population.

The rate of teen births decreased by 11.1 percent from 2015.

The report is a preliminary analysis of these data as collected by the KDHE Bureau of Epidemiology and Public Health Informatics. The full report can be viewed online by clicking here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.