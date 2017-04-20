Reno County wildfires ruled suspicious

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Fire Department in conjunction with Reno County Fire District #3 and the Reno County Sheriff’s Department said the wildfires March 4 and 5 in Reno County are all suspicious in nature.

Officials said the Jupiter Hills fire on March 4 was started along the road at 43rd and Jupiter Hills. Another fire that day at 17th and Faubion was also started along the road. Officials did not locate the sources of ignition.

On March 5, a fire was started by a firework, known as a Ground Bloom, a half mile west of 82nd and Monroe. The Ground Bloom is known for emitting a heavy shower of sparks from eight to 16 inches in length.

The last fire that day was reported north and west of the original fire in the 9500 block of Hendricks. Several witness state there was no smoke in the area shortly before the fire was reported. Fire officials doubt that fire rekindled from a previous fire.

The Reno County Sheriff’s Department along with investigators from the Hutchinson Fire Department have followed up on leads with no suspects. If anyone has information on the fires, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers of Reno County at 620-694-2666 or 1-800-222-8477.

