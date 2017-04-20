Portrait inspires Facebook victim’s family

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The family of Facebook shooting victim Robert Godwin was recently overwhelmed by a Louisville airbrush artist’s portrait of Godwin. Family members were so moved by the piece that they tracked down the artist.

“I don’t know what it is,” said artist Tramond Spencer. “The expression on his face in this picture, I mean you see a lot of things. You see how kind he is and you see that he’s not an evil person.”

“When I first saw that painting the first thing that came to my mind was that it really captured my dad’s spirit,” said Brenda Haymon, Godwin’s daughter.

Within 24 hours, the power of social media connected Spencer and Haymon.

“I said we would pay for it just to have it,” Haymon said.

Spencer refused the money, but Haymon did give him the one thing he wanted, her address. He wanted the family to have the portrait in time for Godwin’s funeral.