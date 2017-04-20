Police investigate death of woman found in car

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – The death of a woman whose body was found in a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said in a news release that officers found the woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound Wednesday night while responding to a shooting call. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of relatives. Police said only that she was in her 30s.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.

