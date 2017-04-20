Police investigate death of woman found in car

By Published: Updated:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – The death of a woman whose body was found in a vehicle in Kansas City, Kansas, is being investigated as a homicide.

Police said in a news release that officers found the woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound Wednesday night while responding to a shooting call. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released, pending notification of relatives. Police said only that she was in her 30s.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to call a tips hotline.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s