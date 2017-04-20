Over 30 reports of slashed tires in Garden City

A map of Garden City, Kan. showing the multiple locations where criminal damage was done to vehicles. (Courtesy Garden City Police Department)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Officers of the Garden City Police Department began an investigation on April 15 into multiple reports of criminal damage to vehicles that had recently occurred in Garden City.

The investigation revealed 34 cases of tires being slashed.

Through the cooperation of nearly 25 victims and witnesses, officers identified three juvenile suspects.

The total estimated loss from the damage to the vehicles was $9942.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

