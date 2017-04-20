KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, April 20, 2017

By Published: Updated:

7:45AM Showers are exiting this morning, leaving us with dry conditions and increasing sunshine for the rest of our Thursday! A front did come through though, so we have some breezy north winds and cooler temperatures in the 60s. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts…

6:30AM As always, you may have gotten a different amount in your backyard, but on the whole, last night’s storms added up to roughly 1″-2″ of rain for much of central Kansas. And a lot more is on the way for tomorrow! Catch my updated forecast right here.

5AM A few lingering spotty showers this morning, but today will be a break overall before storm chances return tonight. While Leon’s on vacation, I’ve got your full forecast all morning on Kansas Today!

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s