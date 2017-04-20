KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, April 20, 2017

7:45AM Showers are exiting this morning, leaving us with dry conditions and increasing sunshine for the rest of our Thursday! A front did come through though, so we have some breezy north winds and cooler temperatures in the 60s. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts…

6:30AM As always, you may have gotten a different amount in your backyard, but on the whole, last night’s storms added up to roughly 1″-2″ of rain for much of central Kansas. And a lot more is on the way for tomorrow! Catch my updated forecast right here.

5AM A few lingering spotty showers this morning, but today will be a break overall before storm chances return tonight. While Leon’s on vacation, I’ve got your full forecast all morning on Kansas Today!