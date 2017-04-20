KBI: 14-month-old boy in Russell County case dies

Related Coverage KBI, Russell police investigating child abuse case

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 14-month-old boy has died and an autopsy is being conducted today.

On Tuesday, KSN News confirmed the Russell Police Department, and the KBI were investigating a case of child abuse. The boy was being treated at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

KSN continues to ask questions.

