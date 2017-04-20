Kansas Lottery giving away $100,000 in Powerball tickets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Lottery is celebrating the 25th Anniversary of Powerball by giving away 25,000 Powerball tickets.

Starting at 5 a.m. April 21, any player who purchases at least $10 of Powerball on a single ticket will automatically receive a free $4 Quick Pick Powerball ticket.

With 25,000 free tickets at $4 each, the Kansas Lottery is calling the ticket giveaway a “$100,000 Blowout!”

The Powerball jackpot for Saturday, April 22, is an estimated $90 million with a cash option of $56 million.

