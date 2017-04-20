Kansas high school offers ‘gun safety’ class

LANGDON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas high school is offering an elective class with a portion of it focused on gun safety.

The class at Fairfield High School in Reno County is called Handy Work. It includes courses on how to write a resume, how to change a tire as well as how to be safe around guns.

“The premise behind it was, well, if we have students that are possibly interested in law enforcement or military service and they don’t have the opportunity to be exposed to handling firearms at home, then this could be their chance,” said Fairfield Schools Superintendent Nathan Reed.

Reed said the class is not required and it’s taught by a certified gun safety instructor off school grounds. He said parents must also agree to let their children be apart of the class.

“It shows kids that are interested how to properly handle different types of firearms, how to hold them, how to store them, and just the proper way of handling them,” Reed said.

Officials at Range 54 in Wichita told KSN firearm education is key, especially for today’s youth.

“I think that if more people had an idea about guns and gun safety they wouldn’t be afraid of them,” said Range 54 Owner Ken Grommet. “Sometimes there’s a fear, there’s a stigma about guns and we think that training them young is better than, you know, waiting until they are older and learning.”

Like at Fairfield High School, Grommet teaches a youth gun safety class.

“We cover safety as it pertains to handguns, whether they are in their home, whether they find them on the street or the park and then what they should do with that,” Grommet said.

Similar to the high school class, students are not allowed to touch a gun during the Range 54 class until they have learned the basics of gun safety.

“We talk about shooting positions, the fundamentals of shooting and then the very last day we take them out on the range and they have the opportunity to shoot a pistol and a rifle as well,” Grommet said.

KSN spoke with a father and his son who were at Range 54 about the idea of a high school offering a gun class.

“You’d be able to learn that it’s not all about killing other people. It’s sport, it’s a passion and it’s a hobby,” said 14-year-old Bryan Phlamm.

“I think it would be outstanding. Again, people are afraid of the things they don’t understand or things that they don’t know,” said Ken Phlamm.

Fairfield parents must sign off on the gun safety portion of the class. Again, it is an elective and students are not required to take it.