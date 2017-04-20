Jurors deliberate northeast Kansas sexual assault case

By Published:
Jacob Ewing (Courtesy: KSNT)

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – Jurors are deliberating the case against a northeast Kansas man charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a rural cemetery.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 22-year-old Jacob Ewing also is charged with sexually assaulting five women, with the allegations dividing the small Kansas town of Holton. Ewing has entered not guilty pleas in all the cases.

The first case to go to trial involves the teen, who testified that Ewing sodomized her in 2014 while she pleaded for him to stop. A defense witness testified that the girl later bragged about the experience.

Jurors began their deliberations Thursday after hearing closing arguments. Ewing faces charges of aggravated indecent liberties and aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14 years old.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s