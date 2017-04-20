Jurors acquit man in northeast Kansas sexual assault case

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – A northeast Kansas man has been acquitted of charges that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl in a rural cemetery.

Jurors in Jackson County on Thursday found 22-year-old Jacob Ewing not guilty of charges of aggravated indecent liberties and aggravated criminal sodomy with a child under 14 years old.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Ewing also is charged with sexually assaulting five women, with the allegations dividing the small Kansas town of Holton. Ewing entered not guilty pleas in all the cases.

During the trial that ended Thursday, the teenager testified that Ewing sodomized her in 2014 while she pleaded for him to stop. A defense witness testified that the girl later bragged about the experience.

