Flood watches in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – The National Weather Services has issued flood watches in portions of Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri has strong storms with heavy rain approach the region.

The flood watches will be in effect from Thursday night through late Friday and early Saturday in northeast Oklahoma, northwest Arkansas, southeast Kansas and southwest Missouri.

The weather service says two to four inches of rain is expected in the area, with locally heavier amounts of six to seven inches possible, especially in northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas. Large hail is also possible with the storms.

The storms are expected to move west to east and out of the region by early Saturday.

