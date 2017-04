There were plenty of good soccer games across the Sunflower State tonight. In one of the biggest matchups, Northwest and East tied at two goals apiece in a back-and-forth thriller.

Elsewhere, Andover and Andover Central finished in a scoreless tie in the battle for city bragging rights. And Maize South got a late first-half goal from senior Avery Green to squeak by Eisenhower 1-0 at home.