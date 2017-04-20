Family, friends celebrate Russell County boy’s life

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — While there has been a lot of sadness the past couple of days, family and friends of Gabriel Usoro were filled with happiness tonight as they celebrated his life — a life that was taken too soon.

Dozens of friends and family members gathered in Russell Thursday night to honor the boy.

“We miss him and we wish he was still here with us, but he’s never going to be forgotten,” said Gabriel’s cousin, Tonya Denning.

The group split up and made their way through Russell, hanging blue and green ribbon, in memory of the boy.

“He knows we all care about him. He knows I love him,” said another cousin, Se’Arra Denning. “I got to say my goodbyes, and he knows we’re always going to be there for him.”

While the grieving process is just beginning for family and friends, they say the love and support — especially tonight — are making it easier.

Sunflower Bank, in Russell, has set up an account for the public to donate — to help Gabriel’s family. It’s called the “Gabriel Usoro Memorial Fund.” Those interested in donating can donate in person at the bank, or by mail at: 740 N Main Street, #100, Russell, KS 67665.

On Tuesday, KSN learned the Russell Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations were investigating a possible case of child abuse. KBI told KSN an autopsy was being conducted on Thursday. No other details were immediately released by authorites.