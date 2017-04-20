District VI advisory board unanimously votes on senior complex in Riverside

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – It was the biggest turnout for a District VI Advisory Board in Janet Miller’s tenure as vice mayor.

Over 150 people came to the District VI Advisory Board meeting on Wednesday evening to determine the possible fate of a 60-unit senior living apartment complex at 13th and Bitting. The board voted unanimously to not give a recommendation on the complex to city council.

“I’m happy with the outcome,” midtown resident Kent Williams said.

Williams was one of 20 speakers who signed up to speak at the meeting. He opposed the idea of the senior living complex. Some had issues with the aesthetic of the complex, some were afraid it would drive out local businesses, others just had problems with one of the developers.

“I also appreciate the developers listening to the concerns of the neighborhood and making sure he wasn’t interested in fighting,” Williams said.

Williams is speaking about Rob Snyder, one of the developers with Central Plains Development. Snyder has incurred some housing violations while being a landlord on various properties throughout the city. A former tenant of his came to speak out against the complex.

“I just don’t want any taxpayer money going to someone who under the guise of providing affordable housing, they’re cutting the cost by not providing quality housing,” former tenant, now Riverside resident Tyler Grubbs said.

At the podium, Snyder cited a market study saying senior housing was needed in the area, which was answered with laughter from those opposing the complex

“I’m old, Im tired, I’m not going to fight a whole community for something like this. It’s not worth it,” Snyder said at the podium.

The votes were advisory, not binding, meaning the board will tell city council the overwhelming opinion by the residents in the area, but the process can still move forward.