Daishon Smith Transferring from WSU

WICHITA, Kan. – Citing personal reasons, Wichita State guard Daishon Smith announced that he will seek a transfer at the conclusion of the spring semester.

“I enjoyed my time here in Wichita,” Smith said. “I loved the fans and the coaching staff. They took me in and treated me like family.”

Smith has one season of eligibility remaining. A junior college transfer from Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College, he appeared in all 36 games for the Shockers in 2015-16 and made 12 starts, averaging 4.8 points and 1.9 assists in just under 15 minutes per outing. He ranked second on the team with 35 steals.

Head coach Gregg Marshall said: “We wish Daishon nothing but the best. He did everything that we asked him to do, on and off the court this year. He’s a great teammate. Ultimately, I think the emergence of Landry Shamet at the point guard caused him to question how much he would be playing as a senior, behind a guy who will probably end up in the NBA. For that reason, he’s elected to go somewhere where he can maybe get a little bit more playing time in his last season of eligibility.”

In his lone season in Wichita, Smith reached double-figures six times. He scored a season-high 16 points on 4-of-4 shooting from three-point range in the Shockers’ Nov. 20 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Smith’s most memorable performance came in December at Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena. Beginning with a driving dunk that would later end up on SportsCenter’s top-10 plays, Smith scored nine of his 13 points over the final 8:30 to help WSU pull away against Oklahoma.