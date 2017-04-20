City of Wichita granted Star bond for multi-sport stadium

By Published:

The City of Wichita is getting some support in building a multi-sports complex that city officials say will bring millions to the local economy

The state has approved what’s called STAR bonds to help fund the project.

It’s ear 29th and Greenwich at what is now the multi-field Stryker soccer complex.

Since that land was donated to the City of Wichita in the late 1990’s, council member Pete Meitzner says it’s been the vision of the city to create a sports complex that would draw thousands for athletics and tournaments.

With the new star bond, it’s now becoming a reality.

“We will now be on a regional and even a national stage for youth multi-sports tournaments going forward,” says Meitzner.

Meitzner says they’ve already invested 11 million dollars to get the complex where it is now. They now plan to expand and improve what is already there. It will be a complex for just about every sport.

“We are going to take all of those grass current fields, they are all going to be turfed in, lighted.”

More than that, in the large vacant field Meitzner says they plan to build a large multi-sport stadium, with better facilities and concession.

Tymber Lee from the Wichita sports forum says their recently built facility brought in more than 1 million people last year alone.

He says another new facility, and the massive upgrades, are building on what businesses are hoping to cash in on.

“We probably get a call a week from the retailers and restaurants around the area saying, ‘Hey what is your schedule? Because we want to know when all those outside people are coming in to Wichita.’”

By comparing to other large cities with similar facilities, Meitzner says the city is projected to draw at least 150,000 people a year, and they’ll really be cashing in.

He says they expect the city to bring in 15 to 22 million dollars annually.

“It is just going to be one fantastic environment,” says Meitzner.

 

 

 

