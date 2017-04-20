‘Celebration of Life’ planned for 14-month-old boy in Russell County case

RUSSELL, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday, KSN learned the Russell Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigations were investigating a possible case of child abuse. While the investigation is ongoing, family and friends of Gabriel Usoro plan to celebrate his life tonight.

At 7 p.m., they will meet at BL&T Tire Shop in Russell.

From there, they’ll be going around the city hanging blue and green ribbons. They’ll also be placing mason jars in businesses for donations.

There will also be shirts available to purchase, to help the family with funeral expenses.

Family members invite the public to tonight’s event. It’s their way of celebrating Gabriel’s life.

“He’s in a much better place,” said Tonya Denning, a cousin of Gabriel. ” He will never be forgotten, always and forever, he will be in our hearts, and he didn’t deserve this.”

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar will be at tonight’s event, where she’ll be talking to more friends and family. She’ll have an update on KSN News at 10.

