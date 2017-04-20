Airport attack caught on camera

KSHB-TV Published: Updated:
Courtesy KSHB

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – A passenger flying into Kansas City International Airport is facing a citation after attacking an American Airlines pilot.

Surveillance video shows the passenger and a pilot getting off an American Airlines flight just after 6:00 p.m on April 12.

The passenger, Edward Foster, puts his phone in front of the pilot who swats it away.

Police say Foster pushed the pilot, causing him to trip backward over his luggage, leaving lacerations on his legs and a bruise on his forearm.

Foster told police the pilot, who did not fly the plane they arrived on that day, was blocking the aisle and being disrespectful to the other passengers on board.

Foster faces a municipal assault charge and is due in court May 16.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s