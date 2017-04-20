2 people found dead inside burned eastern Oklahoma home

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (AP) – Authorities say two people have been found dead inside a burned home in eastern Oklahoma.

Muskogee County Sheriff Rob Frazier told reporters the two were found Wednesday by firefighters in a rural area southeast of Muskogee.

Frazier said the bodies were being sent to the state medical examiner’s office for identification and to determine the causes of their deaths.

He said the state fire marshal’s office is looking into the cause of the fire, but said it does not appear suspicious.