Wichita State softball splits doubleheader with Missouri State

Wichita State Athletics Published:

WICHITA, Kan. – With the only runs of the day being scored on two-run home runs, the Wichita State softball team split two games against Missouri State on Wednesday night at Wilkins Stadium, falling in game one 4-0 and winning game two, 4-0.

Katie Malone started game one, throwing all seven innings and allowing four runs on nine hits, but received her ninth loss of the year.

Missouri State struck first on a two-run home run just over the left field wall from Elena Gambill for the first home run of the season.

After going scoreless for the next two innings, the Bears added two more runs on another two-run home run from Mary Stephens to give Missouri State the 4-0 win in game one.

Jenni Brooks started game two and threw another complete game, as she allowed only three hits and zero runs to receive her third win of the year.

In the fourth, it was the Shockers’ turn to score on home runs as Ashley Johnson reached on a walk and Mackenzie Wright then drove a ball over the left field wall to give WSU a 2-0 lead. Kelli Spring then followed with a single to keep the inning going. McKenzie Wright then smashed a ball to the left-center gap that cleared the wall for the first home run of her career to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Bears then went down in order for the next two innings to give Wichita State the 4-0 win.

The Shockers are now 27-15 overall and 12-5 in MVC play and will travel to Carbondale, Ill., for a three-game series against Southern Illinois on Saturday at noon.

