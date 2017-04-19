Wichita State Baseball Defeats Kansas

WICHITA,Kan. – Six Wichita State pitchers combined for the four-hit shutout to defeat Kansas, 8-0.

Keylan Killgore threw 4.1 innings allowing just one hit with three walks and six strikeouts.

Connor Lungwitz earned his first win of the year, pitching 0.2 innings with no hits.

Greyson Jenista went 3-for-5 with three singles and three runs scored. Jordan Boyer was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Wichita State got on the board first in the third inning. After a leadoff single by Gunnar Troutwine, Boyer followed with a hit-by-pitch. A fielder’s choice by Jenista put runners on first and third with one out. Alec Bohm delivered with a two-out, two RBI single through the middle to give the Shockers a 2-0 lead.

The Shockers added one more in the fifth to extend the lead to 3-0. After back-to-back one-out singles by Jenista and Luke Ritter, Willie Schwanke hit a two-out RBI single to right-center for the Shockers.

Schwanke led off the eighth for the Shockers with a single and Dayton Dugas followed with a bunt single to third base to put runners on first and second with no outs. After a fielder’s choice bunt by Jackson, Noah Croft hit a two-out RBI single to left field to make the score 4-0. Boyer followed with a two-RBI double to left field to extend the lead to 6-0. After Jenista reached on a throwing error allowing Boyer to score, Travis Young hit a RBI single to make the score 8-0.

The Shockers are next in action on Fri., April 21 at Missouri State at 6:30 p.m.