“Spokane Spanker” targets Gonzaga students

SPOKANE, Wash. (KHQ) – Two female students from Gonzaga University say they’re feeling violated and disrespected after a man came up from behind and spanked them over the weekend.

Campus security says it happened to a total of four people.

“It was really terrible and just completely shocking,” said one of the female students. The two Gonzaga seniors didn’t want to be identified, worried that the man will come back.

They were enjoying a simple Saturday, taking a break from studying, when the unthinkable happened.

“This man rode up on his bicycle and came up as fast as he could and slapped me,” she said.

He hit her on her backside. She says she bent over because she was in so much pain. He then sped off. They say he looked back at them to check their reactions.

“He just really clearly seemed pleased with himself which was just really disgusting,” said the other student.