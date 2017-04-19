Salvation Army in need of fans

Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army is in need of fans.  Each year the organization distributes fans locally throughout the summer to qualified individuals.

A provider last summer has discontinued their program, and it has created a huge need. Now, they are working to collect 1,500 fans.

“We can help our brothers and sisters in need. When you give to folks in need, you’re actually getting a gift. It feels good to help others, and by giving out fans, we’re giving a hand up, not a hand out,” said Beth Fatkin.

New box fans or funds to purchase fans may be donated at 350 N. Market or by calling 316-425-6131.

A monetary donation can be made toward fans on at the Salvation Army website.

