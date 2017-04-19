Royals winning streak ends with extra-inning loss to Giants

Kansas City Royals' Raul Mondesi, left, is chased down by San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford during a rundown in the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in Kansas City, Mo. Mondesi was out on the play. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Joe Panik hit an RBI single with two outs in the 11th inning, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Kansas City Royals 2-1 on Tuesday night to begin their two-game interleague set.

Nick Hundley doubled off Scott Alexander (0-1), the Royals’ fifth reliever of the night, before Panik’s sharp liner dropped in front of center fielder Lorenzo Cain to score the go-ahead run.

Derek Law (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings of relief for San Francisco, and Mark Melancon struck out Raul Mondesi with runners on first and second in the 11th for his third save of the year.

The Giants, back at Kauffman Stadium for the first time since their 2014 World Series triumph, were without manager Bruce Bochy, who underwent a minor procedure to correct his heart rhythm.

Bochy is expected to return to the team Friday at Colorado.

