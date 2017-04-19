Renewal of student testing contract tabled after problems

By Published:
Kansas State Assessment Site (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas education officials are holding off on renewing a contract with the state’s student assessment provider amid problems.

State Education Commissioner Randy Watson told state school board members Tuesday that there are “many other options” for delivering the test. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Watson says officials “want things to be reliable.”

Following Watson’s recommendation, board members pulled the renewal of the $6.2 million contract with the University of Kansas’ Center for Educational Testing and Evaluation from the agenda. Technical issues began April 4 when 15,000 students were simultaneously taking the assessments. A testing center official says the problem was fixed the next day.

Results of the 2014 tests were tossed because of cyber attacks and other technical issues. Problems also arose last year after a fiber cable was cut.

