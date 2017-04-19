Police: Man hit with a baseball bat under bridge in downtown

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a homeless man was approached by three suspects and hit in the back of the head with a bat.

It happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at 1st and Waco. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, police are still looking for the three men responsible.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or detectives at 268-4407.

