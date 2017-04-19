Nebraska mayor complains to Kansas about smoke

By Published: Updated:
Burning prairie land in the Flint Hills on April 12, 2017. (Photo: KSN/John Asebes)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – The mayor of Nebraska’s capital city has complained to Kansas officials about smoke from its agricultural burning that sometimes makes it unhealthy to breathe in some parts of Nebraska.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department issued health warnings about the smoke three times earlier this month.

Officials have said the smoke originates mostly in the Flint Hills area of Kansas, where farmers and ranchers burn grassland yearly to stave off invasive species, preserve pasture, improve cattle forage and limit fuel for wildfires.

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler suggested in a letter dated Tuesday that the Flint Hills smoke management plan should be revised to spread out the burning and the smoke and particulate levels that result.

Kansas officials have said rainy weather compressed the period of burning this year.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s