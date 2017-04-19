MOUNDRIDGE, Kan, (KSNW) – Moundridge residents are urged to boil their water Wednesday morning. A boil water advisory was issued as a result of a loss of pressure in the city’s water system. Customers are urged to boil water for at least one minute, dispose ice cubes and do not use ice from home ice makers. Water for bathing generally does not need to be boiled. The Moundridge boil advisory will remain in effect until conditions are deemed safe by the KDHE.

