Moundridge Boil Advisory

By Published:

MOUNDRIDGE, Kan, (KSNW) – Moundridge residents are urged to boil their water Wednesday morning. A boil water advisory was issued as a result of a loss of pressure in the city’s water system. Customers are urged to boil water for at least one minute, dispose ice cubes and do not use ice from home ice makers. Water for bathing generally does not need to be boiled. The Moundridge boil advisory will remain in effect until conditions are deemed safe by the KDHE.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s