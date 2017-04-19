Man injured when gust of wind blows car off I-135

MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A car traveling on I-135 was blown off the highway near Mounridge, Kan. Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:10 p.m. near exit 46 as the vehicle was traveling southbound.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by a 26-year-old Salina man struck a milepost sign and came to rest in the median. The car then continued southbound about one half mile before the driver pulled over and stopped on the shoulder. He was later taken to the Newton Medical Center. The extent of his injuries are unknown.