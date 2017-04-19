Kobach seeks to stay order over plan given to Trump

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/John Hanna)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas’ top elections official has asked a magistrate judge to stay his order requiring him to turn over proposed changes to voting rights laws that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump.

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach filed the motion Wednesday. That was the deadline U.S. Magistrate James O’Hara had set to turn over two documents to plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring voters provide proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering.

O’Hara gave the American Civil Liberties Union until Friday to respond to Kobach’s request.

Kobach wants time to appeal the magistrate’s decision to U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson.

After examining the documents, O’Hara ruled Monday that parts were relevant to the lawsuit and chastised Kobach for misrepresenting the contents.

