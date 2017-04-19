Good Samaritan meets scout troop

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman who helped some Wichita Boy Scouts recover their stolen trailer got to meet the troop in person.

Erin Gehrer went to a meeting Tuesday night and told the scouts how she spotted the missing trailer and alerted police.

She said she was looking for it after hearing the news on television.

“I was upset because I don’t believe you should steal from people, especially children. It is just not right,” said Gehrer.

While the trailer was returned, the camping equipment inside was stolen.

While the trailer was returned, the camping equipment inside was stolen.

