Former Dallas Cowboy takes stand in Wichita trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita high school football star and Dallas Cowboys tailback, Joseph Randle, took the stand in his own trial Wednesday

Randle faces charges of aggravated battery, destruction of property and other charges.

Defense attorney Steven Mank objected to his client taking the stand, but Randle said he wanted to talk to the jury. Randle talked about the house-warming party in Wichita last February where several witnesses say the former NFL player got into an argument over a game of beer pong.

Randle tells a different story than the witnesses for the prosecution.

“Yeah, I was forced out of the house by the whole house,” said Randle. “I believe… I think it was a hostile environment and if I would have had a gun I probably would have pulled it out on somebody.”

During that Feb. 2016 house party, Randle insisted in front of the jury that he was a victim and felt threatened that night.

It was at that party where more than a dozen people told police Randle got into argument, and then he got into his car. Prosecutors say he deliberately hit three people while driving onto the lawn of that homeowner. Randle maintains he was the victim.

Before the defense and prosecution rested their cases, the defense asked judge Kevin O’Conner to dismiss all the charges.

The judge did not agree with the request.

The jury has been released for the day and will be back to begin deliberations on Thursday.

