Former Dallas Cowboy takes stand in trial

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Former Wichita high school football star and Dallas Cowboys tailback, Joseph Randle, took the stand in his own trial Wednesday

Randle faces charges of aggravated battery, destruction of property and other charges.

Defense attorney Steven Mank objected to his client taking the stand, but Randle said he wanted to talk to the jury.

During a Feb. 2016 house party, Randle said he was a victim and felt threatened that night.

It was at that party where more than a dozen people told police Randle got into argument, and then he got into his car.

Prosecutors say he deliberately hit three people while driving onto the lawn of that homeowner. Randle maintains he was the victim.

“I felt like it was me in a hostile environment, and which if I had had a gun, I probably would have pulled it out on someone,” Randle said.

Both the defense and prosecution rested their case. The jury has been released and will come back to begin deliberations on Thursday.

