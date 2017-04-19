Feds charge Kansas teenager for buying explosive on dark web

By Published:
Encrypted computer screen. (Courtesy Pixabay)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Federal prosecutors have charged a Kansas teenager who used bitcoin to buy a grenade on the dark web.

A criminal information filed Wednesday charges Carlos Francisco Martin of Coffeyville with receiving an explosive meant to destroy property.

Defense attorney Steven Gradert says his client is just “kind of a dumb 18-year-old kid” who wanted to blow up a truck as revenge because someone had damaged his mom’s car.

He says his client plans to plead guilty.

Gradert says the purchase initially drew the attention of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s terrorism task force because of the method of purchase.

Bitcoins is a digital currency for use in peer-to-peer online transactions. The dark web is a collection of websites on an encrypted network that cannot be found using traditional search engines.

