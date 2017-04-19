Car with bad brakes crashes into Kansas school; no one hurt

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a car with malfunctioning brakes has crashed into the front of a Manhattan elementary school after students left for the day.

The Manhattan Mercury reports that the front doors to Lee Elementary were damaged when the car collided with the school around 9 p.m. Monday.

Principal Nancy Kole says she is “thankful” the crash happened at night and that no one was hurt. She also stressed that the crash was “truly an accident” and that the driver “was not trying to harm the school.”

Riley County Police Department’s spokesman Alexander Robinson said Tuesday that he believes the brakes on the car stopped working. After the crash, maintenance workers were able to clean up the mess and secure the building.