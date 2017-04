Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel baseball went back and forth all night long in West Wichita. In the end, it was the Golden Eagles who ended up with the big 6-5 win.

Bishop Carroll led for most of the game, but Kapaun rallied late to tie the game at 5 and force extra innings. In the ninth inning, AJ Peters came up with the walkoff base hit for Bishop Carroll.