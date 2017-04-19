3 Kansas universities will ban guns at large sporting events

By Published: Updated:
No guns sign (KSN File Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – The state’s three largest universities will be allowed to ban guns at large sporting events beginning in July.

The Kansas Board of Regents’ governance committee on Wednesday approved a request by The University of Kansas, Kansas State and Wichita State to install security measures such as metal detectors and guards – either temporary or permanently – at games.

Kansas universities are required to allow concealed handguns on campuses beginning July 1 but the universities can ask for exceptions.

Kansas and Wichita State will ban guns from any event expected to draw more than 5,000 people. Kansas State will provide temporary security at its football and basketball stadiums for all ticketed athletic events.

Emporia State, Pittsburg State and Fort Hays State did not seek approval to ban guns at any events.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s