WSU Assistant Coach Chris Jans for New Mexico State Head Coaching Spot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Just days after being promoted to associate head coach at Wichita State, Chris Jans was announced as the head coach of New Mexico State on Monday evening. Jans was an assistant coach with the Shockers beginning in 2007 until he left for the head coaching spot at Bowling Green for the 2014-2015 season. He was fired following the season for an incident at a bar near the Bowling Green campus. He admitted fault and wrong doing and was rehired at Wichita State as a consultant and assistant for the last two seasons. Jans succeeds coach Paul Weir who leaves the Aggies after one year and leading them to a 28-6 record during the 2016-2017 season.

